Met Gala 2021: Megan Fox Sizzles in Red Lace-up Dress, See Pics

Megan Fox was the real head-turner at the 40th edition of MTV Video Music Awards, held at Brooklyn, New York. Megan arrived with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly and flaunted her enviable figure in a Thierry Mugler wet dress. Her look was very reminiscent of Kim Kardashian’s look at the 2019 Met Gala. Interestingly, both Kim adn Megan’s wet dresses were designed by Mugler.

One day later, Megan did a complete transformation as she appeared on the Met Gala red carpet in a lace up dress with high leg slit. Megan appeared without her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet this time. She channeled vintage pinup vibes, wearing a stunning red lace-up dress by Dundas with a high leg slit. Her har was styled into a braid with baby bangs, Elle reported.

On Instagram, Megan shared some pictures of her look and said it was her first time at the annual fashion parade.

Meanwhile, Megan and Kelly started dating last year. The two have been very serious about each other for some time. Their public appearances together to social media posts, everything hints at a serious romance between the two. Page Six reported recently that an MTV VMAs engagement announcement could happen because Megan was seen wearing a ring on her left ring finger during Kelly’s rehearsal performance. The two didn’t confirm it in reality.

