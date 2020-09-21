In Pics: Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 Goes on the Floors

Drishyam 2: The Resumption was announced earlier this year on lead star Mohanlal's birthday in May. The project has now begun shoot in Kochi and the unit kick-started the work with a small puja on the set.
Drishyam 2 is the first project Mohanlal will begin work on since the coronavirus lockdown was announced in March earlier this year. Reportedly, all the unit members and cast underwent a necessary Covid-19 test before confirming their presence on the film set on Monday.
Meanwhile, some pictures from the shoot location Kochi are doing the rounds on social media. Take a look at images of cast and crew with Drishyam 2 director Jeethu Joseph as the film begins shoot.
On the day of announcing Drishyam 2, the makers also unveiled a small teaser clip. Take a look.
Meanwhile, Jeethu and Mohanlal are also collaborating on their another project titled Ram. Seemingly, Drishyam 2 has been given prominence.
Drishyam (2013) follows the story of Georgekutty as he hatches a plan to cover up a murder. The upcoming film’s story is set seven years after Drishyam’s story ends. The movie has been a commercially successful venture and was even remade in Tamil with Kamal Haasan and in Hindi with Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.