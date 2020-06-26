In Pics: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi Shoot for Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 4 too Goes on Floors

Popular TV soap Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has begun production after nearly three months of shutting down of all shooting activities due to the coronavirus spread. Lead actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were snapped filming for the daily soap at the studio in Mumbai and fans can't be more excited for new episodes to air soon.

Producer Rajan Shahi has been reported to be on sets of Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with his team and is making sure that precautions are maintained.

Check out on set pictures of Mohsin and Shivangi here.

Another video was also shared on social media that shows Mohsin arriving on the sets of his TV show, wearing breathing mask. He sported a white hoodie and jeans as he a pulled down his mask for pictures and videos.

In another instance, Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria also resumed shooting for Naagin 4 on Friday. Nia was seen arriving in her car and also posed inside her vanity before filming began.

Follow @News18Movies for more