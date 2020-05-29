In Pics: Mollywood Actor Gokulan's Lockdown Wedding to Longtime Girlfriend Dhanya

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Mollywood actor Gokulan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Dhanya on Thursday. The marriage took place at a temple in Ernakulam, Kerala.

Only family members and close relatives of the bride and groom were present during the wedding ceremony owing to the restrictions across the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. As reported, the low-key ceremony was conducted by adhering to all essential safety protocols enforced by the government.

Gokulan's Punyalan Agarbattis (2013) co-star, Jayasurya took to his Instagram account to bless the couple. He penned a heartfelt message in Malayalam that reads, “All blessings for my Jimbruttan’s wedding.”

Actor Tovino Thomas shared a few pictures from the wedding on his social media in which, the couple is seen wearing masks that are colour coordinated with their wedding attires.

Gokulan started his career as a theatre artist and later pursued a career in movies. Gokulan has featured in many successful movies like, Sapthamashree Thaskaraha (2014), Shikhamani (2016), IDI: Inspector Dawood Ibrahim (2016), Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam (2019) and Unda (2019).

