In Pics: Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma Aces Casual Maternity Look as she Continues to Shoot

Mom-to-be actor Anushka Sharma is in work mode these days. She was spotted on the sets for the third day in a row by the paparazzi. The actor was seen in casual wear on Tuesday. Wearing a roomy white cotton dress and an olive green overcoat jacket on top, Anushka was going for a scheduled shoot. The actor's recent look is all about casual maternity style and trendy sneakers.

Anushka complemented her look with chic sunglasses and the 2020 essential face mask.

Earlier on Monday, Anushka was seen in minimalist style as she wore a ribbed midi skirt and a nude cotton T-shirt on the sets. She complimented her look with hints of gold jewellery and flats.

Throughout her pregnancy, which she announced with husband cricketer Virat Kohli in late August, Anushka’s maternity picks have been nothing but classic. In the last few months, we have realised that the actor prefers comfort over everything.

Anushka has been seen in various silhouettes including printed midi dresses, roomy T-shirts and kurtas.

Last week, Anushka shared a candid chai time picture clicked by her father, in which she was seen in a pastel kurta set by Tokree Jaipur that comprised a long kurta and palazzo pants. The highlight of the minimalist ethnic wear was the zardozi floral work on the yoke, while the gota border added another hint of glamour.

Anushka, who is married to Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli, is expected to deliver her child in January next year.