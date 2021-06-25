In Pics: Mom-to-be Kishwer Merchant Looks Resplendent at Her Baby Shower

Television couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai will embrace parenthood soon. Recently the adorable couple celebrated a baby shower with their family and friends. The couple gave a glimpse of their intimate affair on social media where they looked resplendent beaming with happiness. From decoration to outfits and merriment, the affair looked eventful.

Kishwer dazzled in pink lehenga with silver work, exquisite jewellery, and that unmissable bright chooda. Her glow was evident in the pictures shared from the dreamy ceremony. Even Suyyash was seen flaunting his ethnic attire. He looked handsome decked in blue Kurta Pajama.

In some of the pictures, the actress was seen observing the traditional ceremony of godh bharai, wherein she was seen decked in a red dupatta and was offered gifts from family and friends. Suyyash pampered his wife with a huge teddy decked with blue and pink balloons and a delicious cake.

After the traditional ceremonies, Kishwer appeared in a lavender satin gown. She looked dreamy in that outfit as she paired the gown with a floral crown and exquisite jewellery.

Earlier in March, the couple broke the news that they are expecting their first child with a post on social media.

Ever since the couple has announced the news, they have been sharing their heartfelt emotions on the digital media with Kishwer flaunting her adorable baby bump and Suyyash showering love on her.

Posting this photo on Instagram, the actress jotted down her heartfelt emotions and wrote that she couldn’t believe that half of her journey is over. The actress described her journey and opened that not all of it was as beautiful as it had its ups and downs. Sometimes, there was extreme happiness, while some days were emotionally taxing mixed with nervousness, mood swings, and more.

Announcing the due date of their baby via Insta post, Suyyash revealed that they are expecting a little bundle of joy in August.

