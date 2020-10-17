In Pics: Netizens Can’t Get Over Many Moods of Suhana Khan at MI vs KKR IPL Match

Last night, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted watching Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match. Along with him were his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan at the stadium. Pictures of the family enjoying the game are going viral on the Internet and netizens can't over Suhana's candid expressions during the match.

While Shah Rukh was seen in a white KKR hoodie with his breathing mask on, Suhana kept it casual too. She was wearing a similar sleeveless KKR white jacket. In one of the clicks, her hair can be seen tied in a plait and in another Suhana’s peaked enthusiasm is palpable as she ditches the mask to cheer for her team during the match. Her brother Aryan was seen wearing a full-sleeved red t-shirt.

Gushing over Shah Rukh and Suhana, a user wrote, "The best father daughter duo setting the internet of fire nowadays," another user shared a picture of Suhana watching the match and wrote, "OH GIRL..!!! The overloaded cuteness melting our hearts like a chocolate (sic)."

Take a look at the pictures of Shah Rukh, Aryan and Suhana from Friday's MI vs KKR IPL match:

OH GIRL..!!! The overloaded cuteness melting our hearts like a chocolate...#SuhanaKhan #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/YKysZonVc1 — Suhana Khan Club (@SuhanaKhanClub) October 16, 2020

Th best father daughter duo setting the internet of fire nowadays...#SuhanaKhan #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/WtFLSWhsZa — Suhana Khan Club (@SuhanaKhanClub) October 16, 2020

Wonderful smile suhana khan IPL in Dubai KKR vs MI 16 oct pic.twitter.com/AUhRkosLEq — nadeem (@Nadeem59933021) October 16, 2020

Meanwhile, on Friday, MI restricted KKR to 148/5 before chasing down the target with ease. This is not the first time that Khan family was seen supporting KKR at the stadium. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan and Aryan were together spotted in the stands of Dubai International Stadium. They were seen cheering and clapping during the KKR vs RR match.

Suhana studied films from Ardingly College in London and is studying at a film school in New York University at present. She also acted in a short film titled, The Grey Part of Blue.

Whereas Aryan lent his voice in the 2019 animation film The Lion King. He was seen as Simba alongside Shah Rukh Khan, who gave voice to the character of Mufasa. He is pursuing a filmmaking course at the University of Southern California.