In Pics: Newlyweds Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Walk Hand-in-hand Upon Return from Alibaug

Varun Dhawan and designer Natasha Dalal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. Their wedding festivities kick-started on January 22, culminating in the holy matrimony on January 24. Now, the couple has made its way back to Mumbai from Alibaug.

Varun and Natasha were seen getting off from a boat as they landed on Mumbai shores from Alibaug. They posed for photographers waiting on the spot. The camerapersons even addressed Natasha as 'bhabhi'. Varun was dressed in a long red shirt and pyjama and Natasha complimented her hubby in simple white salwar kameez.

Meanwhile, Varun's uncle Anil Dhawan has refuted the reports claiming a wedding reception will be hosted in Mumbai in early February adding that everyone is busy in the family.

Talking to a website, Anil said, “Aisa kuch nahin hai (Nothing like that is happening). Hoga toh uska date dekhenge (If it happens, we’ll decide on the date), everybody is busy with their respective things. Whatever you’ll are hearing is not true.”

Varun has been sharing moments from his wedding festivities on social media as well. From groom's haldi to the bride's mehendi, the pictures are going viral among fans.

Varun and Natasha have been dating for long before they finally ties the knot on Sunday.