In Pics: Niharika Konidela's Pre-wedding Festivities Begin, Chiranjeevi Showers Blessings

Niharika Konidela, actress-producer and daughter of Telugu film star Naga Babu, is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Chaitanya JV at Udaipur's Udaivilas Palace on December 9. Niharika has been posting pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies on social media as fans express their excitement for the upcoming wedding. The festivities took place at Niharika's Hyderabad home that was attended by her uncle and South superstar Chiranjeevi, and her cousins Sushmita Konidela and Sreeja Kalyan.

Naga Babu also gave a glimpse into his daughter’s wedding preparations as he dropped pictures from the pre-wedding rituals on social media. Posting a picture of Niharika with her family, he said that as a family, we gave you roots. As a father, he gave her daughter wings and as the wings will take her daughter high, the roots will keep her safe. "The 2 best gifts your loving Daddu can offer. Love you to the moon and back."

On Sunday evening, Naga Babu also posted a picture of Niharika along with her uncle and actor Chiranjeevi which he captioned, "His love transcends all the borders of time and age. His smile transforms every event into a celebration. The day of the bride."

The bride-to-be posted a collage on the photo and video sharing platform which included a throwback picture of her mother Padmaja Konidela when she was getting married alongside a recent picture of Niharika. She wore her mother's saree for the ceremony.

Niharika got engaged to Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya in August this year. The couple is flying to Udaipur with family and friends for the wedding.

Niharika started her career into the entertainment industry as a television presenter, after which she worked in web-series, produced by her production company Pink Elephant Pictures. Niharika has acted in web-series like Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi and Madhouse, which she also produced.

Her debut in the films industry was with the 2016 movie Oka Manasu. Niharika was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also featured her uncle Chiranjeevi.