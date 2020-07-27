In Pics: Nithiin and Shalini Exchange Wedding Wows in Hyderabad

Telugu actor Nithiin tied the knot with Shalini Kandukuri in Hyderabad on Sunday. The 35-year-old actor got engaged to his longtime girlfriend last week.

On the big day, both Nithiin and Shalini looked stunning in their wedding attires and the pictures look straight out of a fairytale. Nithiin was a handsome groom in an orange and golden sherwani set. He also went for a layered chain of pearl strings. Shalini, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a traditional bridal couture. She accessorized her look with statement diamond jewellery and a kamarbandh.

Celebrities like Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas were also present at the ceremony to bless the couple.

Earlier Nithiin had taken to social media to he engagement news to his fans and followers. The couple was seen flashing their smiles as the family looked on. He wrote, “Aaaand ENGAGED!!”

Their pre-wedding festivities started on Saturday in Hyderabad. Their Mehendi ceremony was held followed by sangeet with family members in attendance. The pictures of the ceremonies show Nithiin and Shalini enjoying their special moments. For the sangeet, the bride-to-be wore a red-pink customised lehenga and the groom-to-be looked dapper in a royal blue sherwani.

The haldi ceremony was held in February, this year and the pictures were shared by Nithiin. In the images, the actor was seen in a white kurta-pajama set. Shalini wore a yellow lehenga with a mint- coloured dupatta.

The couple was planning to get married on April 15. However, since coronavirus became a pandemic, the plans were pushed.