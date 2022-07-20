In Pics Of Ben Affleck After His Las Vegas Wedding To Jennifer Lopez, His Wedding Band Steals The Show

Ben Affleck accidentally shared the first glimpse of his wedding ring after his surprise weekend wedding to Jennifer Lopez. According to Page Six, the Gone Girl actor was spotted on the roads of Los Angeles. While resting inside the car, he happened to hang his left hand casually out of the car window. Going by the photos shared by the magazine, the picture of the ring is not clear, however, it does look similar to Jennifer’s wedding band. On Sunday, the Marry Me actress confirmed the wedding news in her newsletter The JLo. The couple said ‘I do’ at the Little White Chapel in front of their children from their past relationships.

JLo penned down her happiness and shared details about their small ceremony. “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. She also added that the ceremony was exactly what they wanted.

The actress wrote in her newsletter stated that their love is “patient. Twenty years patient.”

She flaunted her wedding ring on her Instagram space while she shared the news. The actress looked beautiful casually laying in a bed with no make-up on.

There are also media reports that the newlyweds are planning to throw a grand reception to celebrate the union with family and friends.

The couple was in the limelight in the early 2000s when they were in a relationship but soon broke up sighting invasive media attention and public expectation as the cause in 2004. The couple rekindled their love last year after Jennifer broke her engagement with Alex Rodrigeuz.

