On South Korean Rapper Suga’s Birthday, His Photos With Fellow BTS Members

BTS member and rapper Suga enjoys worldwide fame. He turned 29 today and on his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his photos with fellow BTS members.

South Korean rapper and music producer Suga is seen here with fellow BTS member Jungkook.

Offering us a glimpse into some behind the scene action, BTS member Jin is seen here taking a selfie with Suga.

Enjoying a cool drink with fellow BTS member, Suga is posing for a picture with Taehyung aka V.

Suga is pictured in the foreground in this selfie with fellow rapper and BTS member J-Hope standing in the background.

Jimin, Jin, and Suga, pose next to this mannequin inspired by one of the BTS members.

This selfie shared by BTS leader RM, features Jin and Suga in the background.

All the seven members of the Grammy-nominated South Korean band are pictured here at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The septet are seen here posing for a picture backstage at the Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Los Angeles, last year.

Dressed in the 80s and 90s glam the BTS members pose for an uber-stylish picture. Suga is dressed in a green t-shirt, pair of denim pants, and a yellow headband.

This classy picture certainly screams BTS global dominance with rapper Suga dressed in all white standing in the centre. The fans can’t get over this photo.

