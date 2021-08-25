In Pics: Prabhas Gains Weight for Adipurush, Rehearses with Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh

Darling Prabhas is currently preparing for the shoot of big budget mythological film Adipurush, in which he will play the role of Lord Rama. He was recently snapped in Mumbai as it was reported that he met co-stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh for dance rehearsals. Kriti is playing the role of Sita in the movie and Sunny plays Lakshman.

Interestingly, as Prabhas was clicked post his work commitments, fans could not help but notice that he looked beefed up. Earlier, director Om Raut had shared that Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, who plays Raavan, will be undergoing major body transformation for Adipurush and with Prabhas’ pics, seems like he is prepping hard for the film. Since, Adipurush is a period film, Prabhas will be appearing bare chest throughout. Also, Sunny has beefed up for his role and it was visible in the pictures making the rounds on social media. Prabhas was sporting a moustache in the pictures. Some netizens also pointed out how he was looking unrecognisable without make up.

Prabhas is also jugging Salaar shoot with Adipurush. In Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, he will play a grey character. The movie co-stars Shruti Haasan Prabhas’ his love interest and Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist.

Meanwhile, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is delayed due to the pandemic. He will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

