In Pics: Pregnant Anushka Sharma Looks Pretty in Red as She Supports Virat Kohli's RCB from Stands

Anushka Sharma is going to be a mommy in January next year. The actress made the happy announcement on social media with cricketer husband Virat Kohli in August as she flaunted her baby bump in an adorable picture.

Now, with the Indian Premiere League in full swing, Anushka is in United Arab Emirates as she supports her husband's team Royal Challengers Bangalore while enjoying her maternity days.

Recently snapped at the Dubai International Stadium during the RCB vs Chennai Super Kings fixture, Anushka wore a pretty red dress and flaunted her infectious smile for the cameras from the stands. Virat scored a 43-ball 50 in the match but fans equally loved Anushka's moments from the match.

Take a look at pictures of Anushka from cricket stadium as she flaunts her pregnancy bump.

Meanwhile, Virat on Sunday became the fifth batsman and third Indian to hit 200 sixes in the IPL. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (209) and CSK skipper MS Dhoni (216) are the two other Indians on the list. All three of them are below Virat's RCB team mate AB de Villiers, who is on 231 sixes and his former RCB team mate Chris Gayle, who sits alone at the top with 336 sixes.

Virat is also the highest run scorer of all time in the IPL with 5,827 runs.

(With IANS inputs)