In Pics: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's Dreamy Wedding

While Bigg Boss House is known for scathing comments and ugly fights, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary fell for each other on the controversial reality show. They were contestants on season 9.Prince and Yuvika dated each other for three years after the show and got married on Friday. The two tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony with friends and family in Mumbai.Yuvika and Prince looked stunning in their colour co-ordinated wedding outfits. While Yuvika wore a bright red lehenga, Prince complemented her with a blush coloured sherwani. He teamed it up with a red pagdi.The wedding celebration saw a number of celebrities in attendance. Rannvijay Singha, Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala, television actors Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, and cricketer Irfan Pathan were among the guests.Neha Dhupia, Tabu and Sunil Shetty also joined the couple on their big day.Take a look at Prince and Yuvika's wedding pictures here: