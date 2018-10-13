English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Pics: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's Dreamy Wedding
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary fell for each other on the controversial reality show. They were contestants on season 9.
Image Courtesy: wasimprincenarula/ Instagram
Loading...
While Bigg Boss House is known for scathing comments and ugly fights, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary fell for each other on the controversial reality show. They were contestants on season 9.
Prince and Yuvika dated each other for three years after the show and got married on Friday. The two tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony with friends and family in Mumbai.
Yuvika and Prince looked stunning in their colour co-ordinated wedding outfits. While Yuvika wore a bright red lehenga, Prince complemented her with a blush coloured sherwani. He teamed it up with a red pagdi.
The wedding celebration saw a number of celebrities in attendance. Rannvijay Singha, Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala, television actors Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, and cricketer Irfan Pathan were among the guests.
Neha Dhupia, Tabu and Sunil Shetty also joined the couple on their big day.
Take a look at Prince and Yuvika's wedding pictures here:
Prince and Yuvika dated each other for three years after the show and got married on Friday. The two tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony with friends and family in Mumbai.
Yuvika and Prince looked stunning in their colour co-ordinated wedding outfits. While Yuvika wore a bright red lehenga, Prince complemented her with a blush coloured sherwani. He teamed it up with a red pagdi.
The wedding celebration saw a number of celebrities in attendance. Rannvijay Singha, Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala, television actors Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, and cricketer Irfan Pathan were among the guests.
Neha Dhupia, Tabu and Sunil Shetty also joined the couple on their big day.
Take a look at Prince and Yuvika's wedding pictures here:
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Brave Mother Acted As Human Shield to Protect Her Child from Hail the Size of Tennis Balls
- Pro Kabaddi: Telugu Titans Beat UP Yoddha 34-29
- Thugs of Hindostan: New Yellow-tinged Poster Has Smiling Aamir and Intense Amitabh
- WATCH: Visually Impaired Girls Peform Garba on Navaratri On Song Penned By PM Modi
- Tata Harrier SUV Diesel-Automatic Spied, Bookings to Open from October 15
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...