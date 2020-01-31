Take the pledge to vote

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra and J sister Danielle Jonas' Disney Princess Moment at Grammys

Days after the awards ceremony, Danielle Jonas took to social media, to post news pictures with Priyanka Chopra from Grammys 2020. The pictures have the J sisters, relishing their Disney princess moment at the gala event.

Updated:January 31, 2020, 9:18 AM IST
Days after the awards ceremony, Danielle Jonas took to social media, to post news pictures with Priyanka Chopra from Grammys 2020. The pictures have the J sisters, relishing their Disney princess moment at the gala event.

Priyanka Chopra stunned everybody with her bold avatar at the Grammy Awards 2020. Dressed in a bold plunging waist-length neckline, the Bollywood actress made heads turn at the red carpet. Not far behind was her J Sister Danielle Jonas, who stunned in a grey, embellished floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit.

Days after the awards ceremony, Danielle took to social media, to post news pictures from the gala event. The pictures have the J sisters, relishing their Disney princess moment at the Grammys.

In one of the two pictures, the J Sisters can be seen at their candid best as they get clicked goofing around together. Whereas, the one has them, posing gracefully for the cameras.

Sharing the pictures, Danielle wrote, "disney princess moment at the Grammys." Priyanka agreed to her and commented on post, "Adorable! U r totally Elsa."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers had lit the stage golden at Grammys 2020 as they gave a high energy performance at the awards ceremony. As Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas performed, the camera panned multiple times at the audience where their wives Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas cheered loudly and sweetly singing along with them. At one point, during the performance, Priyanka reportedly burst into her own choreography and Danielle followed her lead and danced along. Also, on their way to the stage, Kevin didn't miss his PDA moment and shared a kiss with his wife.

