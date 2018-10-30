In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Displays Her Goofy Side At Her 'Bridal Shower that Broke All the Rules'
Priyanka Chopra is a gleaming bride-to-be and the actress is making the most of her bachelor's time.
Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagam
On Monday, the actress treated her fans with some inside pictures from the celebration. In the photos, The Sky is Pink actress can be seen having a gala time with her friends and family. Sharing the pictures she wrote, "Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies...and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)! Thank you so much @mubinarattonsey and @anjula_acharia for throwing me such a memorable bridal shower that broke all the rules! My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved, thank you. And to top it off @tiffanyandco 😍 Perfect! Here’s sharing it with you..."
The celebration was attended by Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong’o, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, Nick's brother Kevin Jonas, his wife, Danielle Jonas and their daughter Alena.
Dressed in white strapless Marchesa gown, Priyanka looked stunning. She also donned a classic diamond necklace and carried a beige handbag.
Excited about the party, Priyanka also shared a still while dressing up. She wrote, "My girls r in town! #anyreasontoparty #preweddingcelebrations."
Mimi Cuttrell, Priyanka's stylist, also posted a picture of the actress and captioned it as, ‘THE bride.’
Here take a look at Priyanka's bridal shower:
@priyankachopra at her Bridal Shower ...The dress 😍😍 . . . . . #priyankachopra #nickjonas #priyankachoprabridalshower #bridalshower #priyankabridalshower #nickyanka @priyankachopra #priyankanickengagement #love #bollywood #hollywood #quantico #baywatch #newyork #nyc #la #losaangeles #makeup #hair #eyes #nyfw #nyfw2018
Priyanka Perfect Chopra ❤❤ Via @mimi #PriyankaBridalShower . . . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #Quantico #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaNickEngagement #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #NickyankaEngagement #love #NP #pcglobaldomination1 #NYC #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @pc_globaldomination1 #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds
Although Priyanka and Nick have not confirmed their wedding dates, speculations are rife that the two may tie the knot in a traditional three day function at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in December.
The duo made their first joint public appearance at the 2017 Met Gala event. They were spotted together at multiple occasions in the coming months. Later, Nick proposed marriage to Priyanka during their trip to London in July when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday.
The two finally made their relationship official with a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in India amid friends and family on August 18, 2018.
