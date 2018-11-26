English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra's House is All Decked Up Ahead of Her Wedding With Nick Jonas
The preparations for the wedding are on in Mumbai in full swing.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have arrived in Mumbai ahead of their wedding. The couple, who was recently in Delhi where Priyanka was shooting her upcoming film The Sky is Pink, touched down in Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday.
While the couple hasn't yet confirmed their wedding date, media reports suggest that they are set to tie the knot on December 2. The duo has zeroed down on Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur, as their wedding destination and if reports are to be believed it will be a grand affair.
The preparations for the wedding are on in Mumbai in full swing. Priyanka's house is all decked up and looks gorgeous with lights all around it.
Take a look:
As per Mumbai Mirror, the couple's pre-wedding functions are scheduled to take place at the Mehrangarh Fort while the main ceremony will be held in the Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 2. Nick's family and relatives are expected to land in India just before the festivities begin.
The wedding will reportedly be a close-knit family affair and a separate celebration for Priyanka's film fraternity friends will take place later.
After a whirlwind courtship, Nick popped the question to Priyanka in July when he closed down a Tiffany & Co. store to pick out the ring for the actress. The two officially announced their engagement with a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in India amid friends and family on August 18, 2018. The couple also had their respective bachelor party earlier this month.
(All images by Viral Bhayani)
