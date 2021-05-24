In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Looks Dazzling on BBMAs Red Carpet in Plunge Dress with Thigh-high Slit

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards kicked off in style on Sunday night. Nick Jonas, who performed at the music awards night with his brothers Kevin and Joe and DJ Marshmello, was accompanied by Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka looked just as stunning as her husband, who was dressed in a green Fendi suit. She dazzled in a sparkly gold gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured blinding jewels, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with an armor-like belt.

RELATED NEWS Louis Vuitton Owner LVMH Puts a Ring on Jeweller Tiffany in $16.2 Billion Union

Priyanka earlier announced that she was “excited” to be presenting at Billboard Music Awards 2021. The actor on Saturday evening took to her Instagram account and shared, “So excited to be presenting at the Billboard Music Awards tomorrow.” The show will be hosted by Nick Jonas, who is also set to perform at the event with Marshmello. Priyanka had some kind words to say about her husband and singer-actor Nick. She wrote, “Also heard this year’s host is pretty good.”

Page Six reported ahead of the ceremony that Priyanka will be a presenter at BBMAs, in part to help Nick, who is recovering from a cracked rib injury. “Priyanka is coming to LA from working in London to help Nick with his injury and to give him support,” a source told the outlet. “They have limited time in LA together, so she wanted to be there to support him.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here