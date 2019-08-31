Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy a Sunny Day Off with Family in NYC

Taking out time from his busy schedule, Nick Jonas was spotted having some fun time with wife Priyanka Chopra and family.

News18.com

Updated:August 31, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy a Sunny Day Off with Family in NYC
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...

Succesful music tours around the world, a big win at the VMAs and holidays with family, The Jonas Brothers are clearly having the most of their time. Despite the Happiness Begins tours, Nick Jonas set aside some time for a fun outing with his family. Accompanied by his actress-wife Priyanka Chopra, nieces Valentina and Alena, mother Denise Miller-Jonas and mother in law mother in law Madhu Malati, the family can be seen having a good stroll in NYC.

The pictures from their outing have surfaced on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over them. In one of the pictures, Valentina (daughter of Nick's elder brother Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas) can be seen all smiles as she swings happily in between the couple. While, in another, Priyanka is seen sharing a good laugh with her mother. Also joining them is Priyanka pooch, Diana.

The actress looked absolutely ravishing as she stepped out in a light green checkered outfit, which she teamed with white heels, a handbag and oval-shaped sunnies. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a blue denim shirt with black jeans and white shoes.

Later in the day, Nick and his brothers (Joe and Kevin) played their second sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.

For the unversed, after releasing their album Happiness Begins earlier this year, the trio kick-started their Happiness Begins comeback tour in August first week. Six years following their split, Kevin, Joe and Nick reunited, along with their wives Danielle, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, with the release of Sucker on March 1, 2019. Sucker went on to win Best Pop Song at the recently held MTV Video Music Award.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram