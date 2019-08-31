In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy a Sunny Day Off with Family in NYC
Taking out time from his busy schedule, Nick Jonas was spotted having some fun time with wife Priyanka Chopra and family.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Succesful music tours around the world, a big win at the VMAs and holidays with family, The Jonas Brothers are clearly having the most of their time. Despite the Happiness Begins tours, Nick Jonas set aside some time for a fun outing with his family. Accompanied by his actress-wife Priyanka Chopra, nieces Valentina and Alena, mother Denise Miller-Jonas and mother in law mother in law Madhu Malati, the family can be seen having a good stroll in NYC.
The pictures from their outing have surfaced on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over them. In one of the pictures, Valentina (daughter of Nick's elder brother Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas) can be seen all smiles as she swings happily in between the couple. While, in another, Priyanka is seen sharing a good laugh with her mother. Also joining them is Priyanka pooch, Diana.
The actress looked absolutely ravishing as she stepped out in a light green checkered outfit, which she teamed with white heels, a handbag and oval-shaped sunnies. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a blue denim shirt with black jeans and white shoes.
Later in the day, Nick and his brothers (Joe and Kevin) played their second sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.
For the unversed, after releasing their album Happiness Begins earlier this year, the trio kick-started their Happiness Begins comeback tour in August first week. Six years following their split, Kevin, Joe and Nick reunited, along with their wives Danielle, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, with the release of Sucker on March 1, 2019. Sucker went on to win Best Pop Song at the recently held MTV Video Music Award.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Doodle Honours Amrita Pritam on 100th Birth Anniversary
- Ranu Mondal Records Another Song 'Aadat' for Himesh Reshammiya
- FSDL to Host U-17 Women's Tournament for India World Cup Team Selection Preparation: Nita Ambani
- Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review: The Electric Future, But Not Yet
- Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt's Now-shelved Inshallah Cost Sanjay Leela Bhansali