In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Host a Family Get-together in the US
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a lavish meal with family and close friends this past weekend.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a lavish meal with family and close friends this past weekend.
On Sunday, pictures and videos of their family dinner emerged on social media. In a video, shared by a Nickyanka fan on Instagram, we can see the 26-year-old singer welcome and greet many people.
View this post on Instagram
Full family 😍😍😍 #MrAndMrsJonas . . . Via @80s_throwback #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaWedsNick #NickPriyankaWedding #NickWedsPriyanka #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #PriyankaNickWedding #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaChopraJonas #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NP_globaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds
View this post on Instagram
The Jonas brothers #MrAndMrsJonas . . . Via @oldtimejonas #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaWedsNick #NickPriyankaWedding #NickWedsPriyanka #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #PriyankaNickWedding #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaChopraJonas #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NP_globaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds
View this post on Instagram
😍😍😍😍 Via @jenny30534 - Nick Jonas getting his grub on at Nellies in Belmont tonight 😯 #MrAndMrsJonas . . . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaWedsNick #NickPriyankaWedding #NickWedsPriyanka #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #PriyankaNickWedding #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaChopraJonas #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NP_globaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds
The couple was joined by Nick's mother Denise Jonas, younger brother Franklin Jonas, elder brother Kevin, and his wife Danielle Jonas and their kids.
Last Tuesday, Priyanka was seen grabbing dinner with soon-to-be sister-in-law, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner at celebrity hotspot Craig’s. Priyanka and Nick returned from their Caribbean honeymoon earlier this month.
According to E! News, Priyanka had no clue about her honeymoon destination. “She had no idea it was going to be the Caribbean and Nick is planning everything for the trip, it’s all a complete surprise to Priyanka,” a source told the publication. “She knew it was a honeymoon trip but didn’t find out where they were going until they landed.”
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A 75-Year-Old Woman in Bengaluru is Using a Solar-Powered Fan to Grill Corn
- Ranji Semis: Pujara Rides Luck with Unbeaten Ton as Saurashtra Eye Final
- Pakistan Bowlers Force Series Decider Against South Africa
- Total Dhamaal! Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor Shake a Leg Together As 'Ram Lakhan' Clocks 30 Years
- Malaika Arora's Stunning Pictures at a Spa Will Give You Self Care Goals
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s