2-min read

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Host a Family Get-together in the US

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a lavish meal with family and close friends this past weekend.

News18.com

January 28, 2019, 9:00 AM IST
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Host a Family Get-together in the US
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a lavish meal with family and close friends this past weekend.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a lavish meal with family and close friends this past weekend. The couple hosted a family get-together at a celebrity-friendly restaurant in Belmont in North Carolina, US. The pair's family outing comes a few days after they were spotted on a romantic date night in West Hollywood.

On Sunday, pictures and videos of their family dinner emerged on social media. In a video, shared by a Nickyanka fan on Instagram, we can see the 26-year-old singer welcome and greet many people.







The couple was joined by Nick's mother Denise Jonas, younger brother Franklin Jonas, elder brother Kevin, and his wife Danielle Jonas and their kids.

Last Tuesday, Priyanka was seen grabbing dinner with soon-to-be sister-in-law, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner at celebrity hotspot Craig’s. Priyanka and Nick returned from their Caribbean honeymoon earlier this month.

According to E! News, Priyanka had no clue about her honeymoon destination. “She had no idea it was going to be the Caribbean and Nick is planning everything for the trip, it’s all a complete surprise to Priyanka,” a source told the publication. “She knew it was a honeymoon trip but didn’t find out where they were going until they landed.”

