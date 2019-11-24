Take the pledge to vote

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Parties with Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan's Sister Arpita

After Priyanka Chopra left Bharat because of her wedding with Nick Jonas, Salman Khan was heard taking repeated digs at her. Now that PC, Katrina and Arpita Khan all partied under the same roof, it is speculated that the differences between the two actresses have been resolved.

IANS

Updated:November 24, 2019, 8:42 AM IST
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Parties with Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan's Sister Arpita
After Priyanka Chopra left Bharat because of her wedding with Nick Jonas, Salman Khan was heard taking repeated digs at her. Now that PC, Katrina and Arpita Khan all partied under the same roof, it is speculated that the differences between the two actresses have been resolved.

The weekend is here and it seems Bollywood celebrities are in a mood to party. And it is no less than a feast for the eyes when you get to see divas like Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas partying together under one roof.

On Friday, celebrity manager Rohini Iyer hosted her birthday bash in Mumbai. From Priyanka, Katrina, to Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap and Huma Qureshi, several celebs marked their presence at the party. A lot of pictures and videos are doing the rounds on the internet in which they all can be seen sharing smiles with each other.

Priyanka turned up for the party in a yellow top and pants. Katrina was seen in a short black dress. The two actresses posed together for a picture with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, which gives rise to speculations that the differences between Priyanka, Katrina, and Salman over Bharat have been resolved.

Check out the picture below:

Girls .......💛

Sharing a glimpse from Rohini's birthday celebrations, Huma took to Instagram and wrote: "What a fun night."

Not only this, several celebrities were seen spotted at Kartik Aaryan's 29th birthday bash on the same day. Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Kriti, Nupur Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor were gathered together at Kartik's party.

