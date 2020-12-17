In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan Shoot for Intimate Scenes in 'Text For You'

Priyanka Chopra is in London, shooting for her upcoming film Text For You with co-star Sam Heughan. Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film "SMS Fur Dich", based on Sofie Cramer's novel.

Text For You follows the life of a young woman as she grieves the loss of her fiance and decides to send romantic messages to his old phone number. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance's old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak.

Priyanka and Sam were snapped on the sets of the film recently and their pictures have been shared on social media. In the BTS snaps, Priyanka can be seen showing her many shades as an artist. She looks emotional, tense and romantic in various images that have surfaced. She even shares a passionate kiss with co-star Sam for the film.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas is said to making a cameo appearance in Text For You. The news spread after Nick was spotted shooting a scene in a cab along with Priyanka in London, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The pair are thought to be shooting a tense argument scene as Priyanka was overheard saying, "Get the f**k out of my cab" while in character. Nick was then seen opening the door of the cab and stepping out.

The actor was seen wearing a black jacket and matching trousers for the cameo while Priyanka was seen in a burgundy coat for the scene.

(With IANS inputs)