In Pics: Punit J Pathak is Engaged, Varun Dhawan and Remo D’souza Congratulate the Couple

Dancer-actor Punit J Pathak confirmed his engagement to girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh on August 26 in an Instagram post by sharing adorable pictures from his ring ceremony on the photo-sharing platform.

For the ceremony, Punit opted for a floral sherwani while Nidhi was looking beautiful in a yellow saree. The happy couple were all smiles as they flaunted their rings in a picture. Sharing the pictures from the ceremony, Punit captioned them as, "To the beginning of ALWAYS! I sixth sense you @nidhimoonysingh" adding the hashtag 'engaged'.

In no time, congratulatory messages started flooding the comments section. Apart from fans, many of his colleagues and friends from the industry extended their wishes to the couple.

Many like Terence Lewis, Raghav Juyal, Geeta Kapur, Lauren Gottlieb, Remo D’Souza and his wife Lizelle commented on Punit's post and wished the couple.

Varun Dhawan congratulated Punit via his Instagram story and wrote, "Congratulations mere bhai," to Punit.

Esha Gupta, Gauahar Khan, Mouni Roy, Sugandha Mishra, Aditya Narayan, Jasmin Bhasin, Avika Gor, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Aly Goni and Faisal Khan were also among the well-wishers who commented on Punit’s post, congratulating him.

Punit and Nidhi have been dating for a while. Punit recently directed Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s music video, titled, "Bhula Dunga”.

Last year, Punit won the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. He has also appeared in several dance shows like Dance Plus 5, Nach Baliye 9 and Dance Deewane 2.