In Pics: Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Dussehra Celebrations with family

This year, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are marking their first Dussehra after their wedding. The visuals of the celebrations are doing rounds on the internet. The duo rang in the occasion with families, as seen in the glimpses shared online.

In one of the pictures, Rana and Miheeka are posing with his in-laws for a happy family photo. Another click shared by Miheeka’s mother Bunty on her Instagram stories captures a sweet moment featuring the beautiful couple.

For the occasion, Miheeka opted for a gorgeous purple saree that featured floral detailing. She teamed it with an off-white blouse and traditional jewellery. She sealed the deal with a tied up bun and is looking pretty in her dolled up ethnic look. Rana, on the other hand, kept it classic and casual. His Dussehra look included a white kurta with blue denim, which the actor totally slayed.

A week back, Miheeka had shared a selfie with her husband on Instagram. The duo who had planned for a honeymoon in Amsterdam had to call it off due to the COVID-19 restrictions. However, they managed to spend some time on a getaway and were seen making the most of it.

Miheeka captioned the post, “Just because @ranadaggubati.”

Rana Daggubati married his long-time girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in a grand ceremony on August 8 in Hyderabad. However, the guest list was limited in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Rana proposed to Miheeka and revealed the news on Instagram in May. The duo exchanged rings in a close knit ceremony on May 21. Their wedding was also attended by some of close family members from Telugu film industry.

Rana is working on his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi. The film, directed by Prabu Solomon, also features Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in important roles.