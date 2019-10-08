In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan Celebrate Durga Puja with Ayan Mukerji

After Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji and Kajol sought blessing of goddess Durga during the holy month of Navaratri, lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also prayed to the lord for health and prosperity on the occasion of Navami on Monday.

Ranbir and Alia attended the Durga Puja celebrations organised by their filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji in Mumbai. As per reports, while Hrithik and Alia visited the puja pandal during the afternoon, Ranbir arrived in the evening. Ralia, it seems like, did not celebrate the festivities together at Ayan's place but nevertheless enjoyed the evening. Mumabi Mirror reported that Ranbir even cherished the evening bhog, which included festive delicacies.

For the occasion, ALia chose to put her ethnic foot forward as she looked glamorous in a red printed saree with sleeveless blouse, Ranbir too wore ethnic clothes and looked classy in a embroidered kurta and pyjama.

Hrithik, on the other hand, kept it casual in T-shirt and denims.

Check out pics and videos from the Durga Puja celebrations here:

