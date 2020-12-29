In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Head for Family Vacay Ahead of New Years

The admirers of the B-town couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are on cloud nine since Ranbir announced that had the Covid-19 pandemic not hit them, he would have been married by now.

Adding to their joy, the couple is now going to ring in New Year together with the Kapoor clan.

Sharing video and pictures of the couple along with Ranbir’s mother actor Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor, Viral Bhayani informed that the two are going for a family holiday to Ranthambore where a resort has also been booked for the family.

Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara were also seen joining the family for the trip. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt is also with the families.

As per the Covid-19 protocol, all of them were wearing a face mask. The couple were dressed casually for the journey. Ranbir was seen donning blue-coloured jeans and hoodies while Alia was wearing olive green coloured attire.

The footage was recorded when the family was at the security check counter.

Many fans commented with heart emojis while one said ‘wedding soon’ on the video.

Riddhima shared a boomerang video of herself after boarding the plane in her Instagram stories. She also shared a view of the landscape after reaching their destination in the state of Rajasthan.

Ranbir and Alia seem inseparable as the couple celebrated Christmas 2020 together as well. The love birds posed for the shutterbugs and looked adorable together.

They were spotted together in the picture shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on the occasion of Christmas 2020 with the Kapoor family. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the picture included Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan. Karisma Kapoor and their parents Babita and Randhir were also in the photograph.

Alia and Ranbir will see sharing the screen space in Brahmastra- Part 1.