In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor Goes Incognito For Bicycle Ride in Mumbai, Gets Papped

Ranbir Kapoor is one actor who has always kept away from social media as well as paparazzi's lens. But the actor was spotted riding a bicycle on the streets of Mumbai on Sunday.

Ranbir, who is a fitness lover and never misses out on his workout sessions, has not been able to hit the gym, given the current situation. But it seems the actor has found a new way to keep himself fit.

Ranbir can be seen donning a full-sleeved blue training jersey along with a pair of black shorts and stylish-looking red sports shoes. Ranbir also covered his face with a face mask and completed his look with a beanie.

Check out here:

Ranbir was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which was the biggest blockbuster of 2018. He will next be seen alongside Alia Bhatt, who he is also currently dating, in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

Ranbir Kapoor also has another film titled Shamshera in his kitty. Shamshera is being helmed by Karan Malhotra who has also contributed to the story of the film. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing the silver screen with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. However, no official announcement about the release date of the film is out due to the pandemic.