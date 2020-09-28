In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates Birthday with Family, Alia Bhatt Drops Love-filled Post

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turns 38 today. The actor went out for a lunch with his mother actor Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima took to Instagram to share a picture of the three. She captioned the picture as “Birthday lunch, Happy Birthday Rans.”

Alia Bhatt too posted a picture on the photo and video sharing app Instagram to wish Ranbir on his birthday. In the photograph, Ranbir is seen smiling ear to ear with two birthday cakes at the front of the frame.

The Kapoor family suffered a great loss when Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor passed away this year in April 2020. The veteran actor was suffering from cancer and had fought the deadly disease for two years before he succumbed.

Ranbir debuted in Bollywood with Sonam Kapoor in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. Since then, he has worked on several projects and has a huge fan following. The actor is not on any social media platforms, which also creates a sense of mystery around his life.

Ranbir is working on two movies currently — Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. Alia will be starring with Ranbir in Brahmastra which is speculated to release on December 4, 2020.

The movie produced by Karan Johar will also have superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna with veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. Shah Rukh Khan is also said to make a guest appearance in the movie which will also feature TV star Mouni Roy and Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar.