Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are All Smiles as They Leave For Their Wedding in Italy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are just four days away from their D-day. The two are set to tie the knot on 14th and 15th November. The couple has already left for their wedding destination, Italy.Early on Saturday morning, the two were spotted all smile with their families at the airport. While Deepika maintained her poise as a gleeful bride-to-be, Ranveer was in his usual energetic self. Twining in off-white attires the two looked happy to be in each other's company.Take a look at their pictures:Last week, pre-wedding festivities began with a Nandi Puja held recently at Deepika’s Bengaluru house and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer’s Mumbai home.Here's a sneak peek from their pre-wedding rituals, take a look:As per a report in India Today, Deepika and Ranveer will have a traditional Konkani style wedding on November 14 in Italy as the actress belongs to the Saraswat Brahmin community from Karnataka. While on 15th, a Sindhi wedding ceremony will follow, given Ranveer's roots.The couple is also reportedly planning to host two separate wedding receptions-- one for Deepika's family and friends in Bengaluru and the other one in Mumbai for Ranveer's family and their friends from the industry.Deepika and Ranveer put all speculations regarding their impending marriage to rest on October 21 when they officially announced their wedding dates on social media. After keeping the media guessing about their nuptials for months, the couple confirmed that they would tie the knot on November 14 and 15. Though they didn't divulge details about their wedding venue.