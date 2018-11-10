English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are All Smiles as They Leave For Their Wedding in Italy
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are set to tie the knot on 14th and 15th November in Italy.
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are just four days away from their D-day. The two are set to tie the knot on 14th and 15th November. The couple has already left for their wedding destination, Italy.
Early on Saturday morning, the two were spotted all smile with their families at the airport. While Deepika maintained her poise as a gleeful bride-to-be, Ranveer was in his usual energetic self. Twining in off-white attires the two looked happy to be in each other's company.
Take a look at their pictures:
Last week, pre-wedding festivities began with a Nandi Puja held recently at Deepika’s Bengaluru house and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer’s Mumbai home.
Here's a sneak peek from their pre-wedding rituals, take a look:
As per a report in India Today, Deepika and Ranveer will have a traditional Konkani style wedding on November 14 in Italy as the actress belongs to the Saraswat Brahmin community from Karnataka. While on 15th, a Sindhi wedding ceremony will follow, given Ranveer's roots.
The couple is also reportedly planning to host two separate wedding receptions-- one for Deepika's family and friends in Bengaluru and the other one in Mumbai for Ranveer's family and their friends from the industry.
Deepika and Ranveer put all speculations regarding their impending marriage to rest on October 21 when they officially announced their wedding dates on social media. After keeping the media guessing about their nuptials for months, the couple confirmed that they would tie the knot on November 14 and 15. Though they didn't divulge details about their wedding venue.
Early on Saturday morning, the two were spotted all smile with their families at the airport. While Deepika maintained her poise as a gleeful bride-to-be, Ranveer was in his usual energetic self. Twining in off-white attires the two looked happy to be in each other's company.
Take a look at their pictures:
Last week, pre-wedding festivities began with a Nandi Puja held recently at Deepika’s Bengaluru house and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer’s Mumbai home.
Here's a sneak peek from their pre-wedding rituals, take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Dear Deepika, A new and exciting journey has just begun for you and all of us at Sabyasachi wish you the very best. Always. Deepika Padukone @deepikapadukone in Sabyasachi for her pre-wedding functions. Styled by: @shaleenanathani Photo Courtesy: @shaleenanathani Makeup by: @sandhyashekar Hair by: @georgiougabriel #Sabaysachi #DeepikaPadukone #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
As per a report in India Today, Deepika and Ranveer will have a traditional Konkani style wedding on November 14 in Italy as the actress belongs to the Saraswat Brahmin community from Karnataka. While on 15th, a Sindhi wedding ceremony will follow, given Ranveer's roots.
The couple is also reportedly planning to host two separate wedding receptions-- one for Deepika's family and friends in Bengaluru and the other one in Mumbai for Ranveer's family and their friends from the industry.
Deepika and Ranveer put all speculations regarding their impending marriage to rest on October 21 when they officially announced their wedding dates on social media. After keeping the media guessing about their nuptials for months, the couple confirmed that they would tie the knot on November 14 and 15. Though they didn't divulge details about their wedding venue.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Marvel Executive Explains Why Thanos Did Not Kill Avengers in Infinity War
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Happy Club Vents Out Their Frustration by Dunking Jasleen and Rohit in Cow Dung
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Vs Harley-Davidson Street 750 - Spec Comparison
- Netflix Testing Feature Allowing Platform to be Controlled by Eye Movements [Video]
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...