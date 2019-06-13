Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

In Pics: Salman Khan Hosts Special Screening of Bharat for Partition-affected Families

Salman Khan shared a photograph of himself on Twitter along with a couple of senior citizens aged between 75-80 years-old and their family members.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
In Pics: Salman Khan Hosts Special Screening of Bharat for Partition-affected Families
Image courtesy: Twitter/Salman Khan
A special screening of Bharat was hosted for the families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition, says superstar Salman Khan.

Salman shared a photograph of himself on Twitter along with a couple of senior citizens aged between 75-80 years-old and their family members.

He captioned it: "Special screening of 'Bharat' for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition."

The screening of the film, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was organised here on Wednesday.

It was held via the 1947 Partition Archive organisation. According to a source, the screening featured seven families who had returned to India separately and reunited over a period of time.

The Dabangg star added: "Honoured to meet all of them! Salute to the real 'Bharat' families."

Bharat is an adaptation of the South Korean film An Ode To My Father. The story begins from 1947 and traces the life of its protagonist across various phases of life. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also features actresses Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani.

The film surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself. Its current total stands at Rs 167 crore.

