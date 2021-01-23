In Pics: Salman Khan Spotted in Mumbai Post Antim Shoot

Actor Salman Khan along with actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar and actress Pragya Jaiswal was spotted in Mumbai after the shoot of their upcoming project 'Antim: The Final Truth'. The superstar was seen wearing a grey T-shirt.

The superstar has been sharing images from the shoot on his Instagram handle to give his fans a peek inside his latest project. The actor will be seen playing the role of a Sikh cop in the film.

Salman had recently shared a picture featuring himself and his bodyguard Shera. Both were donning a turban look.

The actor is quite active on the photo and video sharing platform and has a whooping fan following of 37.7 million. On Friday, Salman shared a video of him dancing with his niece Ayat, daughter of his sister Arpita and actor Aayush Sharma.

Following the coronavirus rules, Salman is shooting in a bio bubble for Antim, which has been adapted from a Marathi crime drama ‘Mulshi Pattern’. The movie also stars his brother-in-law Aayush and a teaser released in December 2020 featured the two actors in an intense fight sequence. Aayush plays a menacing gangster in the movie, which is set to be released sometime this year. The film’s shooting is to be completed in February.

Watch the teaser here.

The actor will next feature in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' directed by Prabhu Deva. Along with him Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda will also be playing a key role in the film. He will also soon resume shooting for the third movie of the Tiger franchise, 'Tiger 3'.