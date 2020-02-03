In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar at Gauri Khan's Lavish Party

Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan recently hosted a grand affair at her design studio for Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainments show, and it was a star-studded affair.

Gauri's hubby SRK was there, of course, as was close friend Johar. Gen-Now stars Ananya Panday and Sidharth Malhotra were also on the guest list, as were Sussanne Khan and Amrita Arora.

SRK chose to wear a trademark black suit while Gauri looked stunning in a red gown. The couple even posed for the paparazzi, leaving fans in awe of their chemistry.

Commenting on the pair's viral pictures at from the bash, a social media user commented: "Favourite couple."

Another user wrote: "They are so adorable."

Gauri also took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with friends Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni.

