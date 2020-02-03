In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar at Gauri Khan's Lavish Party
Shah Rukh Khan chose to wear a trademark black suit while Gauri Khan looked stunning in a red gown. Here are some pictures from the party.
credits - Gauri Khan instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan recently hosted a grand affair at her design studio for Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainments show, and it was a star-studded affair.
Gauri's hubby SRK was there, of course, as was close friend Johar. Gen-Now stars Ananya Panday and Sidharth Malhotra were also on the guest list, as were Sussanne Khan and Amrita Arora.
View this post on Instagram
نجوم بوليوود أمس في حفل إفتتاح متجر جديد لغوري خان ⤵❤ شاروخان و غوري خان أنانيا باندي و والديها بهافانا و شونكي باندي سيدهارث ملهوترا شانايا كابور و والدها سنجاي كابور كاران جوهر ناتاشا بوناوالا و زوجها أمريتا أرورا نيها دهوبيا و أنجاد بيدي #shahrukhan #srk #shahrukhkhan #gaurikhan #ananyapanday #ananyapandey #bhavanapandey #chunkypanday #sidharthmalhotra #shanayakapoor #sanjaykapoor #karanjohar #natashapoonawalla #amritaarora #nehadhupia #angadbedi
SRK chose to wear a trademark black suit while Gauri looked stunning in a red gown. The couple even posed for the paparazzi, leaving fans in awe of their chemistry.
Commenting on the pair's viral pictures at from the bash, a social media user commented: "Favourite couple."
Another user wrote: "They are so adorable."
Gauri also took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with friends Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Ben Stokes': English Cricketer Reveals What He Would Say to Virat Kohli Over a Phone Call
- Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him
- How a Rare Species of Pink Slugs Managed to Survive The Australia Bushfires
- MSI Prestige 15 Review: Hold on For a Moment if You Are About to Buy a Dell XPS 15
- Special Sunday: Today is 02/02/2020, the First Palindrome Date in Over 900 Years