1-min read

In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar at Gauri Khan's Lavish Party

Shah Rukh Khan chose to wear a trademark black suit while Gauri Khan looked stunning in a red gown. Here are some pictures from the party.

IANS

Updated:February 3, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar at Gauri Khan's Lavish Party
credits - Gauri Khan instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan recently hosted a grand affair at her design studio for Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainments show, and it was a star-studded affair.

Gauri's hubby SRK was there, of course, as was close friend Johar. Gen-Now stars Ananya Panday and Sidharth Malhotra were also on the guest list, as were Sussanne Khan and Amrita Arora.

View this post on Instagram

نجوم بوليوود أمس في حفل إفتتاح متجر جديد لغوري خان ⤵❤ شاروخان و غوري خان أنانيا باندي و والديها بهافانا و شونكي باندي سيدهارث ملهوترا شانايا كابور و والدها سنجاي كابور كاران جوهر ناتاشا بوناوالا و زوجها أمريتا أرورا نيها دهوبيا و أنجاد بيدي #shahrukhan #srk #shahrukhkhan #gaurikhan #ananyapanday #ananyapandey #bhavanapandey #chunkypanday #sidharthmalhotra #shanayakapoor #sanjaykapoor #karanjohar #natashapoonawalla #amritaarora #nehadhupia #angadbedi

A post shared by ❤😻أول حساب تونسي لعشاق بوليوود (@bollywood.arabic.fan.club) on

SRK chose to wear a trademark black suit while Gauri looked stunning in a red gown. The couple even posed for the paparazzi, leaving fans in awe of their chemistry.

Commenting on the pair's viral pictures at from the bash, a social media user commented: "Favourite couple."

Another user wrote: "They are so adorable."

Gauri also took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with friends Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

