1-min read

In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Back At Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party

In the past, Shah Rukh and Salman attended Baba’s party even when they were not exactly on friendly terms.

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Back At Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party
Celebs at Baba Siddique's Iftar party.
Politician and social worker Baba Siddique’s Iftar party is one of the most anticipated events in Bollywood every year, and this season was no different as who’s who of showbiz came to his party. However, the highlight of the day was Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attending the event.

They were not the only celebrities to enjoy mouth-watering delicacies. Actors like Mouni Roy, Aparshakti Khurrana, Sohail Khan and Katrina Kaif and Jackky Bhagnani were also seen among the guests.

In the past, Shah Rukh and Salman attended Baba’s party even when they were not exactly on friendly terms.

The celebs were photographed interacting with guests. Baba’s son Zeeshan can be seen guiding them through the crowd.

While Shah Rukh sorted a grey kurta and white pyjama, Salman flaunted his usual black shirt and faded jeans. Katrina was seen in white anarkali.

pjimage

Actors Sunil Grover and Sonu Sood were also among the guests.

A former minister in the Maharashtra Government, Baba Siddique has been in politics since long. He served as corporator for two terms before being elected for the state assembly. He was elected as MLA for three terms from Vandre West seat in 1999, 2004 and 2009.

Here are more photos from Baba Siddique’s party:












facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

