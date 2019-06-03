In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Back At Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Back At Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party
In the past, Shah Rukh and Salman attended Baba’s party even when they were not exactly on friendly terms.
Celebs at Baba Siddique's Iftar party.
Loading...
Politician and social worker Baba Siddique’s Iftar party is one of the most anticipated events in Bollywood every year, and this season was no different as who’s who of showbiz came to his party. However, the highlight of the day was Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attending the event.
They were not the only celebrities to enjoy mouth-watering delicacies. Actors like Mouni Roy, Aparshakti Khurrana, Sohail Khan and Katrina Kaif and Jackky Bhagnani were also seen among the guests.
In the past, Shah Rukh and Salman attended Baba’s party even when they were not exactly on friendly terms.
The celebs were photographed interacting with guests. Baba’s son Zeeshan can be seen guiding them through the crowd.
While Shah Rukh sorted a grey kurta and white pyjama, Salman flaunted his usual black shirt and faded jeans. Katrina was seen in white anarkali.
Actors Sunil Grover and Sonu Sood were also among the guests.
A former minister in the Maharashtra Government, Baba Siddique has been in politics since long. He served as corporator for two terms before being elected for the state assembly. He was elected as MLA for three terms from Vandre West seat in 1999, 2004 and 2009.
Here are more photos from Baba Siddique’s party:
They were not the only celebrities to enjoy mouth-watering delicacies. Actors like Mouni Roy, Aparshakti Khurrana, Sohail Khan and Katrina Kaif and Jackky Bhagnani were also seen among the guests.
In the past, Shah Rukh and Salman attended Baba’s party even when they were not exactly on friendly terms.
The celebs were photographed interacting with guests. Baba’s son Zeeshan can be seen guiding them through the crowd.
While Shah Rukh sorted a grey kurta and white pyjama, Salman flaunted his usual black shirt and faded jeans. Katrina was seen in white anarkali.
Actors Sunil Grover and Sonu Sood were also among the guests.
A former minister in the Maharashtra Government, Baba Siddique has been in politics since long. He served as corporator for two terms before being elected for the state assembly. He was elected as MLA for three terms from Vandre West seat in 1999, 2004 and 2009.
Here are more photos from Baba Siddique’s party:
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- He Taught Me to be Happy: Ankita Remembers the Day She Met Milind Soman & Fell for Him
- Twitter Brews Memes as Hardik Pandya's Photo from Practice Session Goes Viral
- PUBG: The Recent Incidents Indicate This Game is More Dangerous Than You May Imagine
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares Adorable Throwback Pic of Boney Kapoor, Sridevi; See Here
- We Should Reflect on Death at Some Point in Life, it Helps Us Prepare Better, Says Lisa Ray
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results