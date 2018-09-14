English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Pics: SRK, Salman, Kareena & More Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Ambani's Bash
Bollywood celebrities appeared in a festive mode as they arrived for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
From Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan, all Bollywood celebrities appeared in a festive mode as they arrived for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's residence in Mumbai. While Shah Rukh was spotted with wife Gauri Khan twinning in white outfits, Salman was clicked looking dapper in an all-black ensemble. He was joined by his Bharat co-star Katrina who looked stunning in a red suit. Big B came with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
Sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena attended sporting yellow traditional dresses, complementing the bright occasion. Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene was in a blue sari with white polka dots accompanied by her husband Sriram Nene. Other celebrities at the event included Aamir Khan, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anu Malik and Manish Malhotra among others.
Take a look:
Sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena attended sporting yellow traditional dresses, complementing the bright occasion. Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene was in a blue sari with white polka dots accompanied by her husband Sriram Nene. Other celebrities at the event included Aamir Khan, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anu Malik and Manish Malhotra among others.
Take a look:
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SAFF Cup: Favourites India Expect to Defend Title Again as Maldives Stand in the Way
- Asia Cup 2018 Gives Us A Chance to Get Combination Right Before World Cup: Rohit Sharma
- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Plays Down Harry Kane Fatigue Concerns Ahead of Tottenham Clash
- With Saridon Banned, What Will Cure the Internet's Headache Now?
- Apple Mocked by Huawei For "Keeping Things Same" With The New iPhones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...