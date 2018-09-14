GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
In Pics: SRK, Salman, Kareena & More Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Ambani's Bash

Bollywood celebrities appeared in a festive mode as they arrived for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai.

Updated:September 14, 2018, 4:56 PM IST
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
From Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan, all Bollywood celebrities appeared in a festive mode as they arrived for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's residence in Mumbai. While Shah Rukh was spotted with wife Gauri Khan twinning in white outfits, Salman was clicked looking dapper in an all-black ensemble. He was joined by his Bharat co-star Katrina who looked stunning in a red suit. Big B came with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena attended sporting yellow traditional dresses, complementing the bright occasion. Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene was in a blue sari with white polka dots accompanied by her husband Sriram Nene. Other celebrities at the event included Aamir Khan, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anu Malik and Manish Malhotra among others.

Take a look:

