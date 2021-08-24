In Pics: Shaheer Sheikh Hosts Baby Shower for Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh is all set to welcome his baby with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor and the adorable couple hosted a baby shower party which was attended by their close friends and family members. Ruchikaa’s pregnancy glow was unmissable as she opted for a purple dress and Shaheer opted for a simple T-shirt and trousers look. The couple received many gifts during the party. Shaheer and Ruchikaa were seen feeding cake to each other as well and looked blissed out in each other’s company.

The décor went well with the theme. The couple had organised both blue and pink balloons and did not drop a hint whether they are expecting a boy or a girl. Rather they used a ‘Baby Sheikh’ title hanging on the wall. The cute pictures of the couple are going viral on social media.

Shaheer is currently starring in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani where he has reprised his character Dev Dixit. Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi and Supriya Pilgaonkar as Ishwari are his co-stars. He is also set to play the role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2 and Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite him. Usha Nadkarni, Randeep Rai and Kunal Singh will be co-starring with Shaheer and Ankita in the reboot show

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here