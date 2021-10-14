In Pics: Shahid Kapoor Goes Shirtless on Maldives Vacay, Mira Kapoor Slips Into a Print Dress

Maldives called and Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput finally answered it. The couple has reached Bollywood’s favourite holiday spot and is making our Instagram feeds brighter. It’s better late than never and snippets of the Kapoor clan’s fun time at the tropical island has a similar story to tell. Accompanied by their lovely kids, Misha and Zain, Shahid and Mira recently left the Mumbai city to enjoy a family trip.

Beautiful pictures and videos of the family making memories in the exotic location are widely circulated by fan pages across social media channels. Before we flip through the family album, Shahid added a sun-kissed selfie on his Instagram timeline and it demands serious attention. The 40-year-old actor is sending the temperatures soaring with his just out-of-the-pool look. To take the perfect shirtless selfie, Shahid put on his raybans and a signature pout. He left the rest to his wet hair and sexy vibe.

Mira Kapoor Flaunts Toned Figure In Monochrome Photoshoot, See The Star Wife’s Gorgeous Pictures

Take a look:

Not far behind is Mira, who uploaded some stunning mirror selfies, hours ahead of husband’s post. The mother-of-two looks sharp and striking in the pictures that also reveal her enviable tan. A pretty printed outfit in blue and yellow top and a neatly done ponytail is all it takes for Mira to look like that. Like always, Mira aced the natural makeup look and did not disappoint in the accessory department also. The 27-year-old is always taking her style a notch higher — the statement earrings and nails in white hue, make for a bookmark worthy look.

Read: Mira Kapoor’s Maternity Companion Is This Pair Of Trousers

Both Shahid and Mira have also posted more updates on their Instagram stories. The actor shared a video showing the blue beach waves and wrote, “Footsteps in the sand.” Mira too gave a peek into the beautiful setting around the tourist destination. One of her Instagram Stories found Mira chilling on a trampoline over the ocean while watching the sun go down.

In terms of work, Shahid will lead the upcoming sports drama, Jersey. He is also shooting for his web debut with Raj and DK.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.