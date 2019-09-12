In Pics: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Enjoy a Casual Dinner Date

Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput is one of the most adorable duos in the B-town. From walking the ramps together to hanging out with the family, Shahid and Mira leave no stone unturned to be on each other’s side. The lovebirds were recently papped in Mumbai as they stepped out for a dinner date. Dressed casually, the couple looked happy as they walked out on the streets.

Bollywood's Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor was seen wearing a black sweatshirt and pants while Mira looked stunning in a polka-dotted shirt and bell-bottom blue jeans during their stylist outing.

The lovebirds are often spotted going for a gym workout together, setting up some major fitness goals for other couples. Recently, the Kapoor family was spotted celebrating one-year birthday of their baby boy Zain Kapoor.

The couple got hitched in a traditional wedding in Gurgaon on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair, with just family and close friends in attendance. Apart from a baby son Zain, the couple is also parent to a three-girl-old daughter Misha Kapoor.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently enjoying the massive success with Arjun Reddy’s Hindi remake 'Kabir Singh'. He has not announced his next project yet.

