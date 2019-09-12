Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

In Pics: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Enjoy a Casual Dinner Date

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput were recently papped in Mumbai as they stepped out for a dinner date. Dressed casually, the couple looked happy as they walked out on the streets.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shahid Kapoor- Mira Rajput Expected To Move-In To Their Rs 56-Crore Duplex Apartment By Year-End
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput.
Loading...

Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput is one of the most adorable duos in the B-town. From walking the ramps together to hanging out with the family, Shahid and Mira leave no stone unturned to be on each other’s side. The lovebirds were recently papped in Mumbai as they stepped out for a dinner date. Dressed casually, the couple looked happy as they walked out on the streets.

Bollywood's Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor was seen wearing a black sweatshirt and pants while Mira looked stunning in a polka-dotted shirt and bell-bottom blue jeans during their stylist outing.

The lovebirds are often spotted going for a gym workout together, setting up some major fitness goals for other couples. Recently, the Kapoor family was spotted celebrating one-year birthday of their baby boy Zain Kapoor.

The couple got hitched in a traditional wedding in Gurgaon on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair, with just family and close friends in attendance. Apart from a baby son Zain, the couple is also parent to a three-girl-old daughter Misha Kapoor.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently enjoying the massive success with Arjun Reddy’s Hindi remake 'Kabir Singh'. He has not announced his next project yet.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram