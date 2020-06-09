MOVIES

In Pics: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's Sprawling Mumbai Residence

Take a look inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's lavish sea-facing residence in Mumbai. According to reports, the luxurious space costs a whopping sum of Rs 30 crore.

  • Last Updated: June 9, 2020, 7:00 PM IST
Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently one of the most in-demand actors in Bollywood. The actor, who recently bought a new house, has been living in a sprawling sea-side residence opposite Juhu Beach, which costs a whopping Rs 30 crore, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

The actor's residence is endowed with a gorgeous patio with several low lying tables and couches. This area of the house is often featured in both Shahid and Mira's Instagram pictures. According to the publication, their patio consists of a fully-wooded flooring and is the space where the family holds Diwali parties and photoshoots. The couple also spends a lot of time in the patio with their kids Misha and Zain as their bougainvillea bushes provide much needed privacy.

Take a look at some of the pictures from Shahid and Mira's Instagram that give a glimpse of their lavish residence:

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the sports-drama Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, starring Nani. The show will also star Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid. The film was scheduled to release on August 28, 2020 but will be postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

