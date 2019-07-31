In Pics: Shama Sikander's Romantic Getaway With Fiance is All About Sun and Surf

Television actress Shama Sikander, who is renowned for her lead role in the TV series Yeh Meri Life Hai, was recently seen vacationing with fiance James Milliron in Bodrum, Turkey. The duo took to their respective Instagram accounts to post a couple of pictures from their love-filled holiday.

In one of the post, Shama shared a series of pictures which showed her and her boyfriend James spending some quality time together. In two of these pictures, both of them could be seen riding a water bike. Meanwhile, the other picture showed Shama kissing James. She captioned the picture as," A Couple that stays together, live life together,Travells together,Slays together .... with this a beautiful holiday comes to an end... bye bye Bodrum we will miss you. thank you existence for always making me experience the best of life’s ups and downs 🏻 🏻 🏻 "

Besides this, the actress also put up another set of pictures wherein she is seen wearing a neon dress. She completed the look with similar color sunglasses.

Well this is not it the actress also burned the Internet with her sizzling bikini pictures. Captioned as "She's been through hell and came out, an angel. You didn't break her darling. You don't own that kind of power....", the Image showed Shama clad in a hot pink bikini.

Have a look at some of the other pictures shared by the actress:

