In Pics: Shanaya Kapoor Celebrates Birthday with Janhvi, Arjun and Suhana Khan

Shanaya Kapoor daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor turns 19 today. The star kid celebrated her birthday with cousins Khushi, Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor. She was also joined by her BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday.The pictures and videos from the celebration have been shared on social media. In the videos, Shanaya can be seen excitedly cutting the cake while her friends and family cheer for her.Take a look:Apart from this, brother Arjun and father Sanjay took to Instagram to post birthday wishes for Shanaya. While Sanjay Kapoor posted a cheerful picture of his daughter, Arjun shared a childhood picture with Shanaya and wrote, "What a cute child, round n chubby with that chapat hairdo & there's @shanayakapoor02 also in the picture. Happy birthday I guess... Brace yourself Shanaya, u gotta match the cute quotient of ur cousin ASAP."Meanwhile, November 2 also happens to be Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Despite that, his daughter Suhana made it to Shanaya's birthday celebration. This is not the first time that the two were spotted spending some time together. Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya share a very cordial bond with each other and are understood to be good friends.On the professional front, Ananya is already roped in for Student of the Year 2 while Suhana made her magazine cover debut with Vogue.Shanaya also plans to make a career in Bollywood. Earlier, in an interview, Sanjay Kapoor also confirmed her career choice. "Honestly, I really don't know when that will happen. She has just finished her 12th standard and she's working towards it. But she hasn't signed anything till now; she's too young. Hopefully, soon enough," he said.