In Pics: Sidharth Shukla Spotted at Bigg Boss 14 Sets

As the release date of Bigg Boss 14 is approaching near, the news of special promo being shot with ex-contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan is doing rounds on the internet. A page titled Bigg Boss Khabri on Instagram shared a BTS video of the chess-themed set and wrote, “Makers shoot a special promo of #BiggBoss14 with ex-contestants at Filmcity... Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan & Monalisa were part of that shoot”. As reported, the Shoot was done till 4 am.

Also, a picture of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla from the sets has also gone viral. In the pictures, the actor can be seen donning in an all-black look. The pictures shared on microblogging site are reportedly from yesterday evening shoot in the Film City. Sidharth can be seen having a conversation with the crew on the sets while entering his vanity van.

Rumours are rife that Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Monalisa will not be contestants, but they will have special powers in Bigg Boss 14. Also, they are expected to join Salman Khan on the premiere episode and will give challenges at contestants of BB14.

Meanwhile, the show is already hitting the headlines and fans are quite excited to know about the contestants to be seen on the reality show. The names of the possible contestants to be locked inside the Bigg Boss house are Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Neha Sharma, Nishant Singh Malkani, Shagun Pandey and Sara Gurpal. However, the official confirmation is yet to announced.

The reports also suggest that the show will introduce new changes as the makers have planned to set up a mall, mini-theatre, spa and a styled restaurant corner in the house.