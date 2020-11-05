In Pics: Sneak-peek Inside Neha Kakkar's First Karva Chauth with Hubby Rohanpreet Singh

The newlywed couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh has been lighting up the internet with their adorable pictures and videos. The couple on their first Karwa Chauth shared a video on Instagram, where they can be seen grooving to Rohanpreet’s song Mehndi da Rang. In the video, Neha looks adorable as she can be seen wearing a red suit with sindoor, bridal chura (bangles) and mehendi. The singer can be seen lip-syncing to Mehndi Da Rang Guda Guda song as she flaunts her Karwa Chauth look and Rohan can be seen coming from behind and planting a kiss on her cheek. Neha wrote in the caption that she loves this song.

The couple also shared pictures of themselves completing the karva chauth rituals. "My first Karwa Chauth with hubby @rohanpreetsingh," Neha captioned the pictures, followed by their hashtag "NehuPreet." Take a look:

Rohanpreet also shared the same video his Instagram and wrote, “Is video k Liye bht zyada wait kiya, have been seeing so many couple videos and now I feel sooo lucky that finally I can proudly post videos with My Beautiful Wife @nehakakkar I love you meri zindagi. Shukar hai.”

As soon as the video was shared, NehuPreet fans and friends flooded the comment section. Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar commented, “Dono kitne pyaare ho yaar.”

Ever since the duo made the official announcement of their wedding, the couple has been sharing many pictures and videos on the social media and stumbles everyone. Recently, Neha shared some glimpses from her marriage rituals with Rohanpreet. In the pictures, she looks stunning in her red bridal lehenga. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “You know My #NeHearts? Your Nehu is the Happiest Bride and it’s all because of My Mr. Singh! Thank you god! Thank you @rohanpreetsingh.”

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi, on October 24. The couple first married at a Gurudwara in Delhi, followed by other ceremonies in the evening.