In Pics: Soha Ali Khan Rings in 40th Birthday in Style; KJo, Neha Dhupia, More in Attendance

Soha Ali Khan celebrated her 40th birthday with family, and friends from the industry.

Updated:October 4, 2018, 1:05 PM IST
Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Soha Ali Khan ringed in her 40th birthday with her husband Kunal Kemmu and some of her closest friends from the industry. The birthday bash which held in Mumbai was attended by Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Konkona SenSharma, Arshad Warsi, Shashank Khaitan, Shruti Seth and Sophie Choudry, among others. Soha looked stunning in a golden bodycon dress which she teamed with black heels, while her husband looked dapper in a mustard colour Tee on jeans.

Soha and Kunal also took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of them while they were getting ready for the bash. In one of the pictures, the duo is giving us some major couple goals as they get mushy with each other while posing.

View this post on Instagram

Before ...

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on



View this post on Instagram

After...

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on



Here are some photos from Soha Ali Khan’s birthday party:

soha1

soha2

soha3

soha4

soha5
