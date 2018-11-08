English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Pics: Sonali Celebrates 'Unconventional' Diwali With Husband Goldie Behl, Son Ranveer
Sonali Bendre Behl, who is currently undergoing medical treatment for cancer in New York, had a small Diwali celebration with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer.
Image credits: Sonali Bendre Instagram
Sonali Bendre Behl, who is currently undergoing medical treatment for cancer in New York, had a small Diwali celebration with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer. The actress took to Instagram to share an inside glimpse from her low-key celebration and also wished everyone a "happy Diwali."
Sharing a series of pictures, Sonali wrote: "Diwali in New York happens much later than in Mumbai... Hence the late wish! It was quite an unconventional one... We didn't have Indian clothes, we had a small puja... But it was all heart. Happy Diwali everyone! May this year bring you good health, wealth and prosperity... Hope you celebrated this festival with your family and friends, and hope you cherish every moment of happiness with them!"
Sonali has been inspiring millions with her grit, positivity and determination to get better by sharing regular updates on her battle with the deadly disease.
Notably, while in NYC, Sonali has been meeting several actors, including Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
In July, Sonali shared that she was diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer". Post her diagnosis, the actress has become quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to fans.
Diwali in New York happens much later than in Mumbai... Hence the late wish! It was quite an unconventional one... We didn't have Indian clothes, we had a small puja... But it was all heart. Happy Diwali everyone! May this year bring you good health, wealth and prosperity... Hope you celebrated this festival with your family and friends, and hope you cherish every moment of happiness with them!
