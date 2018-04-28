GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2018, 1:41 PM IST
In Pics: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Wedding Festivities Begin!
The actor has reportedly decided to ditch a foreign location and opted for an intimate wedding at the bungalow of her aunt Kavita Singh.
The reports of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's impending wedding have been doing the rounds for a while now, and latest reports suggest that the two are all set to tie the knot on 8th May. The actor has reportedly decided to ditch a foreign location and opted for an intimate wedding at the bungalow of her aunt Kavita Singh in Mumbai.

In addition, a few pictures of Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor overlooking the decorations at their Juhu residence are doing the rounds on social media. According to a report in Pinkvila, the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony will be organised at the banquet hall of the building in which Sonam has purchased a property recently.

Take a look:


Beautiful decorations at @sonamkapoor home

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



Recently in an interview with the National, Sonam said that she would prefer to give away the money instead of spending a handsome amount on an extravagant wedding. “I think the whole idea of a marriage is more appealing to me than a wedding. I think there is too much money spent; it’s all very crass, and I would rather give that money away.”

