In Pics: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Wedding Festivities Begin!

Beautiful decorations at @sonamkapoor home A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Apr 27, 2018 at 9:12am PDT

The reports of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's impending wedding have been doing the rounds for a while now, and latest reports suggest that the two are all set to tie the knot on 8th May. The actor has reportedly decided to ditch a foreign location and opted for an intimate wedding at the bungalow of her aunt Kavita Singh in Mumbai.In addition, a few pictures of Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor overlooking the decorations at their Juhu residence are doing the rounds on social media. According to a report in Pinkvila, the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony will be organised at the banquet hall of the building in which Sonam has purchased a property recently.Take a look:Recently in an interview with the National, Sonam said that she would prefer to give away the money instead of spending a handsome amount on an extravagant wedding. “I think the whole idea of a marriage is more appealing to me than a wedding. I think there is too much money spent; it’s all very crass, and I would rather give that money away.”