In Pics: Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Diwali in London with Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor

The Kapoors are in London this year to celebrate Sonam Kapoor’s first Diwali after she got married to Anand Ahuja on May 8.Sonam’s younger sister Rhea and mother Sunita took to Instagram on Monday to share images of the family vacationing in London.In the pictures, the happy group, including Anil Kapoor, Sunita, Rhea, Sonam, Anand, Rhea’s rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani, and their friends Rishabh Vir and Misha Mussarat, all pose outside a theatre after having watched the famous musical Hamilton.Rhea captioned the images, “The plan is to fan this spark into a flame.”Post her wedding, Sonam has notably shifted base to London where she lives with Anand. On Anaita Shroff’s talk show Feet Up with the Stars, she revealed that Anand initially wanted to set her up with one of his friends. However, the two of them ended up talking the whole time instead. He eventually proposed to her, but without a ring.She said, “It was supposed to happen sometime in October but a few months before that we were in New York and this one day I was being a brat having a crappy day. I was complaining about how there was no good person in New York when he was biking and I was walking alongside. He just got off and got on one knee and asked if I wanted to marry him.”On the professional front, Sonam and Anil Kapoor will next be seen together in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Also starring Rajkummar Rao, it is slated to release on February 1, 2019.