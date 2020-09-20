In Pics: Step Inside 'Bigg Boss 14' House

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to host this season's participants come October 3. Salman Khan will be launching the latest edition of the reality show on Colors TV and participants will be quarantined before their entry inside the house.

Meanwhile, house pics have been leaked on social media and fans can have a glimpse of what the insides of the set look like before the show goes on air. In the images, we can see that this year's set has a silvery tone to its look. From living area to captain's bedroom and kitchen, silver hue overpowers the ambience of the BB 14 house. The house looks lavish and spacious enough to accommodate celebrities for more than three months easily.

Take a look at BB 14 house pics here.

Meanwhile, new BB 14 promos were launched recently in the lead up to the grand premiere. Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla feature in new clips as they promote the latest BB edition while sharing tips for survival in the game show.

Are you excited to watch BB 14?