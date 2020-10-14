In Pics: Taapsee Pannu's Gorgeous Maldives Holiday with BF Mathias Boe and Sisters

Taapsee Pannu has just spent a week soaking up the sun in Maldives and making us craving for some beach time with her gorgeous pictures. The actress was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe and sisters Evania and Shagun.

Her Instagram feed in the past week has been full of photos from the seaside destination. After returning to Mumbai, she seems to be missing her time during the holiday, and has continued to post photos.

"Waking up after a week long dream.... Back to reality now," read her latest post, which was accompanied by a stunning shot of her standing by the pool of her villa on the water.

Her beau Mathias too joined in the fun and shared a photo of him posing with the Thappad actress on the beach.

Taapsee had also shared a funny video on social media from their time in the island nation. In the hilarious clip, Taapsee and her sisters can be seen performing to Biggini Shoot mashup song by Yashraj Mukhate. Mathias also made an appearance in the video.

Diving was one of the activities they indulged in at the island nation.

The actress also seemed to have packed some stylish outfits with her for the beach holiday as every look she sported was perfect.

It was also a chance for Taapsee to spend some sibling time with sister Shagun.

Even though it was holiday time for Taapsee, the actress stayed on a diet for her film Rashmi Rocket.

What is a beach holiday without a picture on the hammock?

If you want to see more, head over to Taapsee's Instagram feed.