In Pics: Take a Look at These Bollywood Actors in Hollywood and Vice Versa
In Pics: Take a Look at These Bollywood Actors in Hollywood and Vice Versa

Here are some successful Bollywood actors who made a splash in Hollywood, and Hollywood stars who had a memorable Bollywood debut.

Huma Qureshi recently made her Hollywood debut with Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film Army of the Dead.
Anil Kapoor has appeared in quite a few Hollywood films and his most remarkable performances include Slumdog Millionaire and Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol.
Late actor Irrfan Khan was a loved name in Hollywood with films like Slumdog Millionaire, New York, I Love You, The Amazing Spiderman, Life of Pi, Jurrasic World, and Inferno to his name.
Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut in 2015 with the TV show Quantico.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has quite a few Hollywood projects in her bag, including The Pink Panther 2, The Last Legion and The Mistress of Spices.
Naseeruddin Shah’s prominent work in Hollywood includes The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and The Great New Wonderful.
Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel with the 2017 action film XXX: Return of Xander Cage.
Barbara Mori became a known name in Bollywood after her stint in the 2010 film Kites opposite Hrithik Roshan.
Rachel Shelley became popular here for playing the role of Elizabeth Russell in Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India opposite Aamir Khan.
James Bond fame Denise Richards made her debut in the Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor film Kambakkht Ishq.

first published:May 21, 2021, 19:19 IST