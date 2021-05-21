In Pics: Take a Look at These Bollywood Actors in Hollywood and Vice Versa

Huma Qureshi recently made her Hollywood debut with Zack Snyder&#8217;s zombie heist film Army of the Dead.\nAnil Kapoor has appeared in quite a few Hollywood films and his most remarkable performances include Slumdog Millionaire and Mission Impossible &#8211; Ghost Protocol.\nLate actor Irrfan Khan was a loved name in Hollywood with films like Slumdog Millionaire, New York, I Love You, The Amazing Spiderman, Life of Pi, Jurrasic World, and Inferno to his name.\nPriyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut in 2015 with the TV show Quantico.\nAishwarya Rai Bachchan has quite a few Hollywood projects in her bag, including The Pink Panther 2, The Last Legion and The Mistress of Spices.\nNaseeruddin Shah&#8217;s prominent work in Hollywood includes The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and The Great New Wonderful.\nDeepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel with the 2017 action film XXX: Return of Xander Cage.\nBarbara Mori became a known name in Bollywood after her stint in the 2010 film Kites opposite Hrithik Roshan.\nRachel Shelley became popular here for playing the role of Elizabeth Russell in Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India opposite Aamir Khan.\nJames Bond fame Denise Richards made her debut in the Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor film Kambakkht Ishq.\nRead all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here